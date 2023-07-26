Bradley Cooper is feeling fine.

According to a new report from Page Six, the “A Star Is Born” actor is not feeling bothered by his ex Irina Shayk allegedly dating NFL star Tom Brady.

Though it had been reported that the football player might “take her heart away from him forever,” a source said that, in fact, Cooper “isn’t freak out” by the relationship.

Last November it had been reported that Cooper and Shayk were attempting to fire up their romance once more, as they had remained friendly co-parents, with sources saying they were even considering having more kids.

Apparently, though, the romance fizzled out again, and a source told Page Six, “Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude. [Brady and Shayk] didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks.”

Cooper and Shayk share one child, daughter Lea de Seine.

The former couple first started dating in 2015, before eventually splitting in 2019.