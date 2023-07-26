Kevin Spacey was acquitted of the sexual assault charges against him on his 64th birthday on Wednesday.

The actor reportedly broke down in tears as the U.K, jury revealed the news, Variety reported.

Spacey was found not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The sexual assault allegations first surfaced against him amid the #MeToo movement back in 2017, and he’s been without work ever since, saying his “world exploded.”

Speaking to the media following the not-guilty verdicts, Spacey said he was “grateful” to the jury as he thanked them for their deliberations, adding that he felt “humbled.”

Addressing reporters outside the courtroom, Spacey said there was “a lot for me to process”. “I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision,” he added. “I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all of those who took care of us every single day.”

Three men had accused Spacey of grabbing their crotches; one who accused the actor of assaulting him while he was driving on the highway, claiming he almost caused him to drive the car off the road in the early ’00s.

The second accuser claimed Spacey — who denied meeting the man at the event — pinned him against a wall at a charity event in 2005, while a third person said he woke up to find the actor performing oral sex on him in 2008 after either falling asleep or passing out at his apartment.

A fourth accuser said he met Spacey at a pub, where he kissed him and grabbed his penis.

The actor denied sexual assault, but admitted he’d made a drunken “clumsy pass” in that instance, Variety added.

A jury dismissed each of the charges.