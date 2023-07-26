Following Katy Perry’s tumultuous last season of “American Idol”, the singer will be returning as a judge for the upcoming 22nd season.

The news was revealed Tuesday by ABC, along with the announcement that fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will also be returning, plus Ryan Seacrest reprising his hosting duties.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Acting Like A Cat On ‘American Idol’ Sparks Mixed Reaction From Fans

The news may come as a surprise to some after Perry was under fire several times throughout season 21, most noticeably for the “mom-shaming” remarks she made to contestant Sara Beth Liebe, who later blasted Perry for her “hurtful” comments and dropped out of the competition to return home to her children.

Perry came under attack again after she criticized Nutsa Buzaladze’s glittery costume, suggesting that next time the contestant hit the stage, she wear something different.

Later on in the season, the Grammy nominee was accused of being “dismissive” of Wé Ani after he made it through a round of eliminations instead of Perry’s favourite contestant, Elijah McCormick.

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Crowns New Champion For Season 21 — Find Out Who Won!

Despite the incidents, a source previously told Page Six that Perry wasn’t “fazed by the backlash.”

The insider said that the “Teenage Dream” singer was “just doing her job,” noting that while her “unique sense of humour that may not always translate well on camera,” she “never has any ill intent.”

The source assured that Perry is “a mentor and a friend to the contestants.”

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Jumps To Katy Perry’s Defence Following Criticism, Insists She’s ‘Not A Bully’

Elsewhere, the musician’s fans and colleagues came to her defense.

“Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show,” Bryan said last month at the Country Music Association Fest. “You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized, you can’t ever go for a joke or go for a fun moment.”

“American Idol” season 22 auditions are set to commence in August.