Megan Fox is wearing what she wants.

In a post on her Instagram account, the “Transformers” star shared new photos of herself in a very see-through, tiger-striped dress, while preemptively defending herself from criticism.

“Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down,” she wrote in the caption. “they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

Her description of the post was likely inspired by some of the drama that was kicked up in response to a post last week, in which she posed in a sheer, wet dress.

Likely due to the backlash on the previous post, Fox turned the comments off on the latest one.

Fox also recently posed for a photoshoot in a very thin bikini while climbing on a tree, which prompted the comment from boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me.”