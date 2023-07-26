Ariana Grande has taken to social media to share her first post since news broke last week that she’s allegedly dating “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

On Wednesday, the “7 rings” singer uploaded a selfie of her with longtime pal, former “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, riding in a golf cart together in honour of her 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person i’ve ever met in my life @lizgillz,” Grande captioned the pic. “You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years!

“Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed,” she continued. “I love you more than words can possibly express and i hope we can be best friends in every life.”

Photo: Instagram/ @ArianaGrande

The post comes after it was revealed that Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, had called it quits, followed by reports of the actress’ rumoured romance with Slater.

Grande recently celebrated her 30th birthday last month, on June 26.