Margot Robbie can do it all.

This week, a resurfaced video of the “Barbie” star went viral, in which she uses sign language with a deaf fan at the London premiere of “Amsterdam” last fall.

In the clip, Robbie is handed what appears to be a sign language cheat sheet, to which she exclaims, “I know it!”

The actress then begins to converse with the fan, telling him in sign language that it was “nice to meet you” and doing the alphabet before taking a selfie with him.

Quickly going viral, the resurfaced clip currently has over 330,000 likes, and has been retweeted over 35,000 times.

Fans, meanwhile, attempted to decipher which sign language Robbie was using, with many pointing out the Australian actress was most likely using Auslan, the Australian sign language, which is closely related to British Sign Language.