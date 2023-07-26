Margot Robbie can do it all.

This week, a resurfaced video of the “Barbie” star went viral, in which she uses sign language with a deaf fan at the London premiere of “Amsterdam” last fall.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie’s Friends Asked ‘What’s Wrong With You?’ For Not Kissing Ryan Gosling In ‘Barbie’

In the clip, Robbie is handed what appears to be a sign language cheat sheet, to which she exclaims, “I know it!”

margot robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zYCnlFrxLc — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 24, 2023

The actress then begins to converse with the fan, telling him in sign language that it was “nice to meet you” and doing the alphabet before taking a selfie with him.

Quickly going viral, the resurfaced clip currently has over 330,000 likes, and has been retweeted over 35,000 times.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Convinced Studio ‘Barbie’ Could Make A Billion Dollars: ‘I Was Overselling, But We Had A Movie To Make’

Fans, meanwhile, attempted to decipher which sign language Robbie was using, with many pointing out the Australian actress was most likely using Auslan, the Australian sign language, which is closely related to British Sign Language.

she said: nice to meet you & did the alphabet 💗 https://t.co/WVLEacBOx0 — suzzie (@hermidn1ghts) July 25, 2023

Lovely to see Margot Robbie signing with a deaf fan. Even if it is just the alphabet – knowing some basic signs makes all the difference. 💚 https://t.co/ndn7Hl6fvS — RNID (@RNID) July 25, 2023

she can literally do anything https://t.co/kh6VcC5Ls0 — fuck it, survival mode (@aeneashemphill) July 26, 2023