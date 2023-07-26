Jennifer Lopez is getting into her birthday spirit.

The singer celebrated turning 54 on Monday by showing off her dance skills — on top of a table — in a photo she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

In the snapshot, Lopez was the centre of attention as she busted a move on the table in a sparkly number with her arms raised in the air.

“Birthday mood … all month!!” she captioned the post, which sees her guests clapping and cheering her on in the pic.

“Always a good day when Lola comes to play … #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she wrote, hinting at an upcoming post about her birthday celebration on her website where she gives subscribed fans access to exclusive content.

Lopez’s post included additional photos, such as one of a close-up of her glamorous backless silver gown and one showing off her toned figure as she donned a bikini in the glistening sun.

It also follows a birthday tribute shared to social media by her longtime friend Salma Hayek Pinault, 56.

The throwback photo features the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star smiling alongside Lopez, Affleck, Susan Sarandon, Gael García Bernal, the late Ed Limato, and more.

“Happy birthday @jlo! Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day,” Hayek Pinault captioned the pic.

“It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last,” she continued to write alongside laughing face emojis. “Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!”

Lopez also recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Affleck.