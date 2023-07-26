The season three trailer for “Only Murders in the Building” is officially here and it’s loaded with murder, mayhem and Meryl Streep!
The all-star cast of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are locked and loaded for a third season of Disney+’s homicide investigation series, and this time they’re joined by the equally star-studded names of Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Streep.
This time, Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s magnifying glass fall directly on Loretta Dirkin (Streep) as a suspect behind the murder of Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy (Rudd).
But, as the beloved trio is determined to solve another mystery, they soon meet many chaotic characters who all set off a suspicious alarm, including TikTok starlet Kimber (Park).
The trailer whiplashes viewers with many surprises to look forward to, including shots of Mabel running in a wedding dress, Charles punching Ben and Loretta being called a “stinkerooni.”
Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres on Disney+ on August 8.