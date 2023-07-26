Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The season three trailer for “Only Murders in the Building” is officially here and it’s loaded with murder, mayhem and Meryl Streep!

The all-star cast of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are locked and loaded for a third season of Disney+’s homicide investigation series, and this time they’re joined by the equally star-studded names of Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Streep.

‘Only Murders in the Building’. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

This time, Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s magnifying glass fall directly on Loretta Dirkin (Streep) as a suspect behind the murder of Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy (Rudd).

READ MORE: ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: See First Looks Of Meryl Streep And Paul Rudd Along With Inquisitive Trio Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short

But, as the beloved trio is determined to solve another mystery, they soon meet many chaotic characters who all set off a suspicious alarm, including TikTok starlet Kimber (Park).

‘Only Murders in the Building’. — Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The trailer whiplashes viewers with many surprises to look forward to, including shots of Mabel running in a wedding dress, Charles punching Ben and Loretta being called a “stinkerooni.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Calls ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Co-Stars Martin Short And Steve Martin Some Of Her ‘Favourite People’ As Trio Pose For Sweet Snap

Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres on Disney+ on August 8.