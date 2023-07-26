The music world is mourning the loss of an icon.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, best known for her song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, has passed away at age 56.

The Irish Times broke the sad news on Wednesday, sharing a statement from her family, which read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Born in Dublin in 1966, O’Connor began her music career as a teenager in the ’80s, eventually forming the band Ton Ton Macoute with Colm Farrelly in 1984.

She was later signed to a record deal with Ensign Records and co-wrote and provided vocals on U2’s song “Heroine” for the film “Captive”.

O’Conner’s first album, The Lion and the Cobra, was released in 1987 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, with the single “Mandinka” becoming a college radio hit in the U.S.

Her first television appearance was on “Late Night with David Letterman”, where she performed the hit single.

Sinead O’Connor at the CBS Televsion City in Los Angeles, California ( — Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage

In 1990 O’Connor released her celebrated second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included the massive hit “Nothing Compares 2 U”, written by Prince and originally recorded by his band The Family.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” and its memorably spare music video became an era-defining smash, and was named the No. 1 World Single by Billboard that year.

In October 1992, O’Connor appeared as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live”. During an a cappella performance of of Bob Marley’s classic “War”, she held up a photograph of Pope John Paul II while singing the word “evil,” and proceeded to tear the photo into pieces, saying, “Fight the real enemy,” before throwing the pieces to the ground.

The incident was a protest on the emerging scandal over sexual abuses of children in the Catholic Church, but the moment drew controversy from many corners.

Despite the incident’s negative effect on her career, when asked whether she had any regrets about it in 2002 interview with Salon, O’Connor said, “Hell no!”

O’Connor continued to record music and perform over the following decades, attracting controversy over the years for various statements, including writing on Twitter in 2018, after her conversion to Islam, “What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”

In 2017, she changed her legal name to Magda Davitt, and later changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat as part of her conversion to Islam, though she continued to perform as Sinéad O’Connor.

She had four children, including her son Shane, who died in January 2022 at age 17 due to suicide. Soon after, O’Connor checked into hospital after posting a series of tweets indicating her own suicidal intentions.

Tributes to O’Connor quickly poured in from fans on social media following news of her death.

What a moment – it destroyed her career but it was very very brave of her to do, and she was vindicated by history. RIP to a legend https://t.co/zKn2ATD5cY — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 26, 2023

Sinéad O'Connor was brilliant, smart and courageous as fuck. I hope she’s remembered for her sense of humour, too. Here she is attending an anti-Sinéad O'Connor demonstration in disguise. Truly one of a kind 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6OLBrMncxR — James (@DrJamesJBailey) July 26, 2023

That is just awful. Not much else to be said. https://t.co/obcVdRLWd7 — 🥃Donald Clarke📽️ (@DonaldClarke63) July 26, 2023