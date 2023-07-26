Click to share this via email

Sandra Bullock is getting in her birthday suit.

The Oscar winner is celebrating her 59th birthday today, and she has her Hollywood pal and Canadian icon, Ryan Reynolds, 46, to help ensure it’s a memorable one.

The “Deadpool” actor, currently shooting the third film alongside Hugh Jackman, took to Instagram to send Bullock a hilariously sweet birthday shoutout.

Featuring a clip from their 2009 rom-com “The Proposal”, which sees Bullock faking an engagement to Reynolds to keep her residency status in America, Reynolds shared a very eyebrow-raising scene from the comedy.

A nude Bullock and Reynolds fall into each other as Reynolds fittingly captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”

“Forever a go-to and feel good movie. Legendary,” wrote one fan underneath the post, while another anticipated: “WE NEED ANOTHER ROM COM WITH YOU BOTH ❤️”.