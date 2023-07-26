For those lucky enough to snag a ticket to a sold-out “Barbie” show, Ryan Gosling’s music number as Ken stole viewers’ hearts everywhere with its natural Ken-ergy.

In a boisterous Broadway performance, Gosling can be heard self-assuredly stepping into his identity as a Ken, proclaiming: “I’m just Ken, and I’m enough, and I’m great at doin’ stuff.”

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig recently revealed to Rolling Stone exactly what it took to get Gosling to agree to the ’80s-inspired stadium rock anthem.

“He has a beautiful voice, and he’s a beautiful dancer. We got there organically,” explained the Oscar-nominated director of Gosling’s natural ability in front of the camera.

“I think if I had said, ‘I want you to sing and dance in this movie,’ he would not have necessarily done that for me. But it was kind of that thing of boiling a lobster. I think by the time he was singing and dancing, he didn’t even totally know how we had gotten there,” she laughed, adding: “But he’s so fabulous at it.”

The song’s producers, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt drew inspiration from glam-rock and late rockstar Meat Loaf.

“They didn’t even have all the lyrics. They just had a feeling and the skeleton and the lyric ‘I’m just Ken,’ and it just evolved from there.”

Gerwig, who quietly welcomed her second child with her husband and “Barbie” co-writer Noah Baumbach last week, explained that she “wanted to create a moment that felt like those movies from the Nineties when they had soundtracks to movies that ended up at Costco. I have this memory of looking at the track listing of all these movies at Costco.”

Gosling’s triumphant musical masterpiece in “Barbie” now plays in theatres.