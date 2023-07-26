Idris Elba is speaking out about a terrifying situation he once found himself in.

The “Luther” actor recalled once being held at gunpoint in the U.S. while trying to protect the gunman’s girlfriend.

“I nearly lost my f**king life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” Elba told the “SmartLess” podcast, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Was Dismayed By ‘Disgusting And Off-Putting’ Reactions To James Bond Casting Rumours: ‘It Became About Race’

Elba went on: “A guy [was] wailing on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f**king kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” the star continued.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Tries A Canadian Accent: ‘Oh Yaaa. Canadian Eh?’

Elba — who didn’t say what happened next or when the scary incident occurred — said, “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man,’” the Mail reported.

Despite being quick to defend others, Elba recently told ET Canada that, unlike his character in “Hijack”, he wouldn’t be jumping into action in a real-life hijacking scenario.

Elba admitted, “Here’s the thing, when I get on the plane, I don’t know about you, but as soon as I’m in my seat, I’m sleeping.

“So I would have missed the whole thing. I would’ve been like, ‘Yo, what’s going on? What happened?’ Because I sleep on planes.”

See more from Elba’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.