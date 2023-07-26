These are a couple dirty dogs.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures dropped a new trailer for the upcoming comedy “Strays”, featuring the voices Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx as a pair of pooches.

“When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; ‘The Last Man on Earth’, ‘Nebraska’), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose,” the official description reads.

Universal Pictures

“But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.”

The description continues, “Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; ‘Now You See Me’, ‘Wedding Crashers’), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; ‘Always Be My Maybe’, ‘Aquaman’), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).”

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) and written by Dan Perrault (“American Vandal”), the film also stars Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou and Sofia Vergara, along with Dennis Quaid playing himself, as seen in the new trailer.

“Strays” opens in theatres August 18.