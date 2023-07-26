Click to share this via email

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Keith Richards had a special message for his Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger on his 80th birthday Wednesday.

Richards — who turns 80 on December 18 — shared a video message of himself playing the piano.

The rocker told the camera, “Mick… long may we keep saying this to each other: Happy birthday, Mick, have another good ‘un.

“Give me a call, let me know what it’s like,” he jokingly added.

The musician captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith @mickjagger”

