Dennis Quaid can thank his faith for saving his life.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor and musician, 69, exclusively joined People for an intimate conversation about his journey to sobriety and faith’s pivotal role in getting him through the challenge.

“I’m grateful to still be here, I’m grateful to be alive really every day,” he began to the mag. “It’s important to really enjoy your ride in life as much as you can, because there’s a lot of challenges and stuff to knock it down.”

Quaid, who burst onto the scene in 1983’s “The Right Stuff” as astronaut Gordon Cooper, checked into rehab after years of successful roles, calling the stint a stay at “cocaine school.”

“I remember going home and having kind of a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had and I didn’t want that,” he recounts.

The Texas native points to Christianity for being the source of healing that he needed in his life following his addiction struggles, explaining: “When you’re done with the addiction, you need something to fill that hole, something that really works, right?”

Quaid found solace in faith and spirituality in 1990 after writing the song “On My Way to Heaven” for his mother, Juanita. This led him to explore various religious texts, fostering a personal relationship with God.

His new album, Fallen: A Gospel Record For Sinners, reflects his self-reflective journey. Amidst a busy year of projects, including an upcoming biopic as Ronald Reagan in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”, Quaid acknowledges his struggles with addiction, realizing that true joy comes from the gift of life and a relationship with God.

Quaid married Laura Savoie in 2020, his kids include actor Jack Quaid, 31, from his previous relationship with Meg Ryan, and the twins Thomas and Zoe, aged 15, born during his former marriage to Kimberly Buffington.