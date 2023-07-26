Remembrances are pouring in for Sinéad O’Connor.

On Wednesday, The Irish Times broke the news that the iconic Irish singer, best known for her global hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U”, has died at age 56.

Reactions to the sad news began to pour in on social media from all over the world, including many celebrities like Questlove, Rosie O’Donnell, Ice-T and more.

Many praised O’Connor for her incredible music over the years, along with her outspokenness over issues of politics and more, including her controversial 1992 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in which she tore up a photo of Pope John Pual II in protest against the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church.

Burned her career and life to the ground with one of the most Christian, punk, AND moral actions all in the same, blazing moment. Nothing compares. #RIPSinead https://t.co/heYNsDnXRx pic.twitter.com/3uQskjmCKj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 26, 2023

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2023

“I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis in a tribute on Instagram. “It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life.”

Tributes continued to pour in for O’Connor on Wednesday afternoon, with Dan Levy, Busy Philipps, Sam Smith and many more celebs paying their respects to the late singer.