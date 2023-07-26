Tina Turner’s musical legacy will continue to live on following her death at age 83 earlier this year, and now her family line may also be continuing.

The late music icon’s daughter-in-law, French singer Afida Turner, tells People that she’s planning to have a baby with the sperm of her husband, Ronnie Turner, who died of cancer at age 62, seven months ago; Ronnie was the only biological son shared by Turner and ex-husband Ike Turner.

“My heart is destroyed,” said Turner of losing her husband.

“It’s a punishment. Morning and night, I’m crying and screaming,” she continued. “My life in Los Angeles became a nightmare — a real nightmare. That’s why I got the f**k out of there. No house, no furniture. Just my memories and Ronnie’s clothes.”

For Turner, the death of her husband, followed by the death of her mother-in-law, has taken a big toll.

“It was very sad that Ronnie passed, and then his mom passed six months after. It is very difficult for me because people only see the music or the pictures, but I go back home and scream the names of my loved ones,” she said. “[That pain] will never go away. I’m still very depressed and thinking about very bad, dark, bad stuff. You don’t want to go through this in life. You have to talk to God, otherwise you go nuts and kill yourself. I’m suffering and my heart is destroyed. I’m trying not to lose my mind.”

According to Turner, what keeps her going is the possibility of becoming a mother.

“I’m going to have Ronnie’s baby!” she told the magazine. “If I can. I’m 46. But we’ll see.”

She’s hoping to undergo an IVF procedure before she turns 47 in December. “It’s still bad because he’s not here, but what can I do?” she said of her late husband. “At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie. A monster like me and him, can you imagine?”