Pink took a detour through Toronto’s Kensington Market while touring the world.

The “Just Give Me A Reason” chart-topper, who is currently globe-trotting on her Summer Carnival world tour, touched down in Toronto on Monday to perform at the Rogers Centre, the first show of the North American leg of her tour.

Hot off her latest album, Trustfall, the mom-of-two posted several snaps to her Instagram showcasing the pop-rock powerhouse whirling around Toronto’s eclectic neighbourhood on a scooter with her son Jameson, 6.

The scooter was certainly a slower pace for the performer, who is seen doing dozens of aerial stunts on her latest tour.

Captioning the set of pics “Toronto love story”, Pink, real name Alecia Moore, was heart-eyed for the thrift clothes and graffiti of Kensington Market, posing for plenty of photos in front of Pearl Harbor Gift Shop’s vibrant wall.

The pop-rock icon will perform tonight in Cincinnati as she continues the North American leg of her tour, which concludes in Phoenix on October 9.