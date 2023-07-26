This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer."

The ‘Barbenheimer’ reign has no end in sight!

Two very different flicks, which have taken the box office by storm, Greta Gerwig’s pink-and-plastic comedy “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s gritty atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer”, continue to clear big numbers at the ticket booth, reports Variety.

“Barbie” gained another $26 million on Tuesday, edging its North American box office gross to $214 million.

The movie, which sees Margot Robbie playing the timeless Mattel toy, has already surpassed “John Wick: Chapter 4” ($187 million) as the seventh-highest grossing flick this year, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ($214.5 million) is next on its list to pass.

In the coming weeks, the pint-sized princess will most likely strut past even larger numbers.

Although “Barbie” may be outdoing it, “Oppenheimer”‘s success is nothing to scoff at, being one of the only 19 movies this year to hit the $100 million mark.

Nabbing $12 million on Tuesday, the film exceeds expectations for a grey and dreary drama about politicians and scientists. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and has already earned more than $200 million globally.