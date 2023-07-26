LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield have revealed quite a surprise!

Congratulations are due for the couple, as they quietly married each other and welcomed a baby into the world, according to an exclusive cover story with People on Tuesday.

While sharing the major life moment, the “Atlanta” star did not disclose the baby’s name or sex or when exactly the couple exchanged vows.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” expressed Kasmere to the mag.

“There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody. We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others,” added the Oscar nominee.

“We’ve manifested this beautiful family,” further gushed LaKeith. “I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

One thing the couple did choose to declare to the public was their engagement, posing snaps of the special day and the shiny ring on Instagram in December 2022.

The two milestones mark a significantly new milestone for LaKeith, who shares two daughters under the age of 7 from his previous relationships.

LaKeith will star in the upcoming Disney flick “Haunted Mansion”, which hits theatres on August 11.