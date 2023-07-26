“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig didn’t anticipate both the massive success of the fantastical film and the unprecedented right-wing backlash the film has received online.

While speaking with The New York Times in an interview published on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominee said the reception to the film, which debuted with an eye-popping $162 million at the domestic box office, has been “so amazing.”

“I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic,” explained Gerwig. “The idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary.”

The pretty-in-pink film is mercilessly smashing box office records, earning $26 million at this Monday’s box office, setting a new record for Warner Bros. in-house studio for Monday night grosses.

Despite the whirlwind of success, a sequel is far from Gerwig’s mind.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” divulged the director. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

“Barbie” is currently playing in theatres nationwide.