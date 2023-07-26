The ongoing writers’ strike has hit “General Hospital”, forcing the soap to hire temporary ‘scab writers’ to keep production going.

News of the ‘scab writers’ picked up steam when a “GH” writer, Shannon Peace, shared the information on her Instagram.

“Daytime writers face a unique conflict during strikes,” she began in the caption. “We hate to see our characters and storylines handed over to ‘writers’ who cross the picket line. But we’re also keenly aware that stopping production could spell the demise of soap operas.”

Soap writers face a dilemma, as they don’t want to see their work taken over by strike-crossing writers, but stopping production could jeopardize the future of soap operas, per Deadline.

The strike has been ongoing due to conflicts between the WGA and producers, but soap operas initially continued production due to a separate agreement with the actors’ union.

Soap writers, most WGA members, relied on financial core (fi-core) writers and other personnel to maintain scripts.

Despite the challenges, several soap operas remain in production, including “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless”. Once the strike ends, returning writers must adapt their storytelling to the plot developments introduced during their absence.