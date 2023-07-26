J-Pop idol Shinjiro Atae, a member of the renowned group AAA, shared his truth with over 2,000 fans at a fan meet in Tokyo on Wednesday.

According to EW, he proudly announced that he is a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The crowd erupted with applause as Atae, 34, opened up about his journey to self-acceptance and offered support to others facing similar struggles.

Atae unveiled a touching new song titled “Into The Light” to mark the momentous occasion. Even more inspiring, a portion of the song’s proceeds will be donated to Pride House Tokyo, Japan’s first LGBTQ+ center, and ReBit, an organization aiding LGBTQ+ youth.

Shinjiro Atae — Photo: Nina Menconi

Atae’s announcement is particularly significant in Japan, where advocates push for stronger pro-LGBTQ+ legislation. As one of the first API idols to come out, he hopes his story will encourage inclusivity and empower others to embrace their true selves.

The music video for “Into the Light” captures Shinjiro’s emotional journey, directed by Tsubasa Maruno. It portrays the darkness and loneliness he experienced before finding acceptance.

Moreover, Atae revealed he is teaming up with Oscar-winning producers Peter Farrelly and Fisher Stevens for a documentary about his life, directed by creative duo Carlie Mantilla-Jordan and John Eliot Jordan.

Atae’s move to public self-acceptance shines a positive spotlight on LGBTQ+ representation as he’s achieved 7 No. 1 albums in Japan and three No. 1 singles.