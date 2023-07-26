Mike Massa, a veteran Hollywood stuntman who’s credits include “Star Trek”, “The Italian Job” and doubling for Harrison Ford in the last two “Indiana Jones” movie, made a big impression during an Atlanta protest in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Stunt performers are members of the Screen Actors Guild, and while many actors have responded with fiery speeches, Massa raised the bar by making his point using actual fire.

Dozens gathered at Fayetteville’s Covert Camera Vehicles to show solidarity, speak out against corporate greed, and watch one particularly enthusiastic protestor (safely) go up in flames.

During a rally on Monday, Entertainment Weekly reported, Massa took to the stage while holding a “SAG-AFTRA on Strike” sign, and proceeded to light himself on fire.

“We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP,” reads a caption accompanying a video of Massa in flames; a safety team was nearby to extinguish the fire in case the stunt got out of hand.

“We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did,” Massa wrote on Instagram. “It was great to see such a great turnout from our local stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!”