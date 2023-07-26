Sinéad O’Connor posted about her son Shane’s death in the days leading up to her own.

O’Connor recently took to Twitter, where she reflected on her 17-year-old son’s suicide, writing that she’s been “lost” since his untimely death. Shane died in January 2022 after going missing in Ireland.

“Been living as undead night creature since.. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul,” O’Connor wrote of Shane. “We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

Shortly after his death, O’Connor released a statement, saying, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Shane was the third of O’Connor’s four children. She shared him with Irish folk musician Donal Lunny. She was also mom to son Jake, 36, daughter Roisin, 27 and Yeshua, 16.

On Wednesday, ET learned that the Irish-born musician, who became an international star in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” died at the age of 56.

While no cause of death has yet been reported, her family confirmed the news in a statement to RTE.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family shared. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Born in Glenageary, Ireland in 1966, O’Connor went on to become one of the country’s most prominent musicians, joining the ranks of U2, Enya, and The Cranberries, all of whom achieved worldwide fame in the ’80s and ’90s.

O’Connor’s personal life, however, was marred by tragedy and struggles with mental illness. In addition to the death of her son, Shane, the singer publicly threatened suicide herself multiple times in recent years, including during an incident where she went missing in Chicago in 2016.