Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer and key art “Love in Tapei”, the new rom-com based on the New York Times’ best-selling novel Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen.

“Ashley Liao (“Physical”, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”) stars as Ever Wong, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei, where they’ve enrolled her in a cultural immersion program.

Credit: Paramount+

“Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn’t signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call ‘Loveboat,'” notes the synopsis. “It quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents’ high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing.”

(L-R) Chelsea Zhang as Sophie Ha, Ashley Liao as Ever Wong, and Ross Butler as Rick Woo in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films, Inc. and Vicarious Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Ace Entertainment. All rights reserved.

(L-R) Ashley Liao as Ever Wong and Ross Butler as Rick Woo in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films, Inc. and Vicarious Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Ace Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Ashley Liao as Ever Wong and Nico Hiraga as Xavier Yeh in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films, Inc. and Vicarious Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Ace Entertainment. All rights reserved.

(L-R) Cindy Cheung as Aunt Shu and Ashley Liao as Ever Wong in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films, Inc. and Vicarious Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Ace Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Ashley Liao as Ever Wong in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films, Inc. and Vicarious Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Ace Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Ross Butler as Rick Woo in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films, Inc. and Vicarious Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Ace Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Also starring are: Ross Butler (“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, “To All The Boys” franchise) plays Rick Woo, a prominent sports and scholastic prodigy; Nico Hiraga (“Booksmart”, “Moxie”) as Xavier Yeh, a free-spirited artist and heir to an international tech empire; Chelsea Zhang (“Daybreak”, “Titans”) as Ever’s friend Sophie, whom she meets at Loveboat; and Cindy Cheung (“The Sinner”, “13 Reasons Why”) as Ever’s Aunt Shu.

“Love in Taipei” premieres Aug. 10.