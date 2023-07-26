Starting over. Ethan Slater is moving on from his past relationship as he explores his romance with Ariana Grande.

Slater has officially filed for divorce from estranged wife Lily Jay, in New York City, reports TMZ,who obtained the documents. No specific reason for the divorce has been released.

Slater married Jay, his former high school classmate, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last year. In November 2022, Slater shared an anniversary tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, “My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet.”

The news of the divorce filing comes shortly after a source confirmed to ET on July 17 that Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement — “ultimately were just not a good fit.”

Then, just three days later, a source confirmed to ET that Grande and Slater are dating.

Just hours after news of his new romance surfaced, Slater made his Instagram account private. He had 84,000 followers at the time he locked up his account.

Meanwhile, another source, close to Jay, told ET over the weekend that she is “devastated” by the news that her ex is dating Grande.

“This is not the future she had in mind.” The source shared. “She’s doing her best to get back on her feet. She’s incredibly smart and driven… she is truly the best mother.”

A source confirmed the news the “Wicked” co-stars are dating last week.

“Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” the source shared. “They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

Slater plays Boq in director Jon M. Chu’s upcoming adaptation of the beloved musical — a Munchkin who is deeply in love with (but ultimately, romantically rejected by) Galinda, played by Grande. (Boq later becomes the Tin Man as “Wicked” sets up the world of “The Wizard of Oz”.)