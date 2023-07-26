Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Bryan Cranston was one of many high-profile actors to hit the picket line in New York City on Tuesday, speaking at the SAG-AFTRA’s Rock the City for a Fair Contract rally.

The “Breaking Bad” star delivered a defiant speech, calling out Disney CEO Bob Iger in his comments addressing the union’s refusal to be replaced by AI.

“I know, sir, that you look through things through a different lens,” Cranston told the crowd.

“We don’t expect you to understand who we are but we are asking you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots,” he continued.

“We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living,” Cranston declared. “And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity. We are union through and through, all the way to the end.”

In addition to Cranston, reported Complex, other stars to hit the picket line in NYC this week include Jessica Chastain, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Ellen Burstyn, Rachel Zegler, Michael Shannon, Jane Curtin, Nancy Giles and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Iger gave an interview to CNBC earlier this month, dismissing actors’ “expectations” as “unrealistic,” and criticizing the unions for adding to the “disruption” the film and television industry is undergoing in the wake of the pandemic, with SAG-AFTA president Fran Drescher offering a scathing response.

“I found them terribly repugnant and out of touch,” Drescher told Variety of Iger’s words. “Positively tone deaf. I don’t think it served him well.”

She added: “If I were that company, I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this, because it’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard-working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making,” Drescher added. “High seven figures, eight figures, this is crazy money that they make, and they don’t care if they’re land barons of a medieval time.”