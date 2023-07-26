Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather are returning to HGTV for a second season of their home-reno show/docuseries “The Flipping El Moussas”.

The debut season aired earlier this year, and Heather El Moussa took to Instagram to reveal as second season was on the way.

“Ready for round 2??! Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is OFFICIALLY coming soon!! 🔥👏🏻👏🏻 ” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the couple wearing matching white jumpsuits, apparently in mid-renovation.

“This is the announcement that so many of you have been asking us for and we’re so excited for you guys to see an even bigger & BETTER season!!!” she continued.

“The homes we’re flipping are crazier, we’re taking more risks, we’re being even more hands on with the design of each flip, we’re balancing our businesses with the kids and our newborn baby, and we’re bringing you along for the journey for ALL of the good, bad, or ugly 🫣 ,” she added. “We can’t wait for you guys to see it so stay tuned and mark your calendars!!! Who’s ready for ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ season 2 and what’re you MOST excited to see in the new season??!”

Prior to the launch of “Flipping El Moussas”, Tarek starred in 10 seasons of “Flip or Flop” alongside then-wife Christina Hall, working together as exes during the show’s final four seasons after their divorce.

Heather, then known as Heather Rae Young, was an original cast member on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”.

The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2023, so viewers can expect to see how much parenting a newborn impacts their house-flipping.