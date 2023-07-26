Click to share this via email

Jessica Biel is a big fan of husband Justin Timberlake’s music.

She proved that again with a recent video she posted to Instagram, in which she’s grooving and singing along with the “ICU (Remix)”, Timberlake’s collab with Coco Jones, while driving in a vehicle.

At one point, she leans in toward the camera.

“My boyfriend can sang, ya’ll,” Biel purrs in an exaggerated Southern accent, panning the camera to the driver’s seat, where Timberlake is seen laughing at his wife’s antics.

“You can sang, baby, you can saaaang!” she tells him as he chuckles.

“Got @cocojones and my boyfriend on REPEAT ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote in the caption.