Lady Gaga is among the many mourning the death of Tony Bennett, who died on Friday at age 96.

Gaga, of course, had a very special relationship with the iconic crooner, making two albums together and embarking on their Cheek to Cheek tour, performing together again in 2021 for the TV special “One Last Time”.

In a recent interview with People, Gaga revealed that back in 2014, Bennett — who was also an acclaimed painter — drew a sketch that she transformed into a tattoo.

“I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis’ trumpet,” Gaga said.

“Then I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath,” she added. “Just so I would always remember this time together.”

Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage

As Gaga recalled, she and Bennett first connected when they both attended a 2011 charity gala, where she performed the jazz standard “Orange Colored Sky”.

“Tony heard me sing it, and he asked to meet me,” Gaga said back in 2014. “He said, ‘Do you want to do a jazz album together?’ I said, ‘Of course I do!’ We were fast friends.”