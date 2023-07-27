More details about the untimely passing of Sinéad O’Connor are emerging.

The Irish singer died on Wednesday at age 56, at a property in south London, a spokesperson for Scotland Yard in the U.K. told People.

“A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead,” the spokesperson said.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” a representative for Metropolitan Police in London also told People.

“Next of kin have been notified,” the spokesperson added.

And while a cause of death has not yet been disclosed, the spokesperson said, “The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family on Wednesday, who said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer’s death came about 18 months after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane, in January 2022.

O’Connor was best known for her global hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U”, as well as her outspokenness on political issues. She is survived by her three children.