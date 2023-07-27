Selena Gomez is celebrating Francia Raisa.

On Wednesday, the “How I Met Your Father” actress turned 35, and Gomez marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.

Sharing a photos of the two of them together, including one of them sitting in the back of a convertible on a sunny day, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️.”

The two friends first met in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital together, becoming so close that in 2016, Raisa briefly moved in with Gomez while they were between jobs.

In 2017, after learning that Gomez’s kidneys were failing due to her battle with lupus, Raisa donated one of her own kidneys to her friend.

But their friendship took a turn in November 2022, when Gomez told Rolling Stone in a cover story, “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

The quote went viral, and Raisa evidently took it hard, commenting, “interesting,” under a post about the interview, and unfollowing Gomez on Instagram.

Later, in a TikTok post, Gomez defended her comment to Rolling Stone, writing, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

In her Apple TV+ documentary series, released in March 2023, Gomez opened up about the “Grown-ish” star donating her kidney.

“I will never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she said. “The idea of someone not even second guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

When approached by a photographer in Los Angeles in April, Raisa declined to comment on her relationship with Gomez, though she has opened up on social media about being cyberbullied amid the apparent drama.