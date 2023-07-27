Kylie Jenner has confirmed she has had a boob job despite years of denying surgery rumours.

The mom-of-two, 25, was chatting to Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou about some of the rumours that have surrounded her, before she asked her BFF if she remembered her having her “boobs done,” ET reported.

Jenner recalled on Thursday’s season finale of “The Kardashians” how she had the op months before she ended up getting pregnant with her eldest child, daughter Stormi, in 2017.

Insisting she wasn’t anticipating having a baby at 20, the beauty mogul said she had “beautiful breasts” before the procedure.

She admitted, “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Jenner continued, “I have a daughter too. I’d be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.

“She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Jenner’s comments come after she insisted in a previous episode of the family’s show that she’d never had “surgery to change” her “whole face,” despite some of the rumours out there.

Jenner said that while it’s “normal to be insecure sometimes,” she’s always been pretty confident.

The reality TV star recalled, “I always remember being the most confident kid in the room.

“I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers,” People reported.

She added: “I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”