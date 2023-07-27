Change is afoot at “The Morning Show”.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for season 3 of the acclaimed drama, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

“In ‘The Morning Show’ season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA,” the official description reads. “Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

“I wanted to make a difference,” Witherspoon’s character says in the trailer, while Aniston adds, “I need to have a say in the future of this place.”

It all leads to Jon Hamm’s appearance as the tech titan, who arrives on the scene, telling the characters, “You need a miracle. I am offering you a lifeline.”

The teaser also features scenes between Aniston and Witherspoon assessing the drama they’re facing at the network.

“Honestly, let all the secrets come out,” Aniston says at one point. “They did not protect me.”

Witherspoon responds, “They didn’t protect you, but I did.”

Season 3 is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The new season also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

“The Morning Show” season 3 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 on Apple TV+