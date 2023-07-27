Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu at the "Barbie" pink carpet in Toronto.

Simu Liu has addressed that viral video showing him posing with his “Barbie” co-star Ryan Gosling on the red carpet in Toronto on June 28.

A video of Liu placing his arm behind Gosling’s back, only for Gosling to step away, has been doing the rounds online.

The clip was taken at the Toronto press day for the flick, in which both Canadians actors play Kens.

The event took place ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike that began July 14.

Keen to clear up any confusion, Liu took to his Instagram Story to share his love for Gosling.

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” he wrote, referencing their “Barbie” roles and both being from Canada.

Liu added, “He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.”

He concluded, “Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!”

The comments came after Gosling appeared to joke in the clip, “Don’t hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?” Page Six reported.

Liu responded, “You don’t what – oh, it’s too tender? Fair enough.”