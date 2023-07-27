Ariana Madix is reportedly still not ready to film alongside her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast have been filming season 11 for the past couple of months, but sources told TMZ Madix and Sandoval allegedly haven’t shot a one-on-one scene together yet.

Fans will know by now that Sandoval and Madix’s then-friend Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair was revealed in March while they were still in a relationship.

Madix had been dating Sandoval for nine years when she found a NSFW of Leviss on his phone.

Sources told TMZ Madix is still “refusing to share the screen” with her ex and is “just not interested in talking to the guy.”

Madix has reportedly not spoken to Sandoval directly since that explosive season 10 reunion show.

Sources told TMZ that production is expected to wrap around the first week of September and it’s not been confirmed yet whether Madix and Sandoval will end up having that one-on-one chat.

However, one thing’s for sure, things are bound to get heated if they do.