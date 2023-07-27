Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, is a man of few words that hold a ton of wisdom.

TikToker Harry Daniels, who commonly shares satirical clips of himself interacting with celebs in NYC, shared a short vid of himself seeking advice from Drizzy’s dad on Tuesday.

As Graham walks toward a hotel entrance in NYC, where Drake has been performing since Sunday on his It’s All A Blur tour, Daniels can be heard asking the father-of-one: “Do you think I’m pretty enough to have a child one day?”

READ MORE: Playboy Reaches Out To Woman Who Went Viral After Catching Drake’s Attention With Her 36G Bra

As he repeats the question to a very confused Graham, he succinctly responds with some unbeatably dependable advice: “Keep f***ing.”

The short and simple answer resonated well with Daniels’ followers, with the highest-rated comment underneath the vid reading: “I want drakes dad on a podcast”. Another described Graham’s response as: “Expert advice”.

READ MORE: Drake Saying ‘Combination’ Becomes New Meme

The Canadian rapper’s dad isn’t the only one getting shine on his tour stops, as his mom, Sandi, was brought on stage in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for a quick serenade session.

The next stop on Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour, which features 21 Savage, is Washington, D.C., on Friday.