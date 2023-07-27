Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Manicures are one of the best forms of self-care, but as we all know, they can cost a pretty penny (especially if you’re investing in nail art). Well, if you’d rather skip paying someone to do the hard work for you, we’re here to help. We’ve found all the hottest nail trends of summer 2023, and unpacked all the tools you’ll need to get the job done. The best part? They’re all available on Amazon Canada.

Now get your files and cuticle clippers ready, and be prepared to wow your pals with how cute your phalanges look.

Chrome Nails

Dua Lipa — Photos: Instagram/@kimkimnails

Last year, Hailey Bieber’s donut nails were all the rage, but the trend hasn’t lost steam yet. Plenty of celebs and influencers are staying aboard the bandwagon, but experimenting with fun shades, like yellow chrome and pink chrome.

To DIY this look at home, you’ll need your fave colour of polish and chrome nail powder. Or, you can go the faux talon route and treat yourself to some press-on chrome nails.

French Tips

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 06: Camila Cabello attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on August 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

French tips are back and better than ever, baby. We’ve seen it on short nails, we’ve seen it on long nails, heck, we’ve even seen it on toes. You can go the classic white/nude look, or add a pop of colour if you’re looking for something a touch more summery (you can even combine it with other trends on this list, like chrome or Barbiecore).

For your classic at-home French mani, you’ll need a nude colour for your base, a white shade for your tips, and a top coat for good measure (you can grab nail stickers, too, if you need a guide). Again, there’s always the press-on route if you lack a steady hand.

Barbiecore

Selena Gomez — Instagram/@tombachik

Of course, everyone is obsessed with all things Barbie this year (thanks, Greta Gerwig). There are plenty of clothing collabs and hot pink pieces you’ll want to sneak a peek at if pink is your favourite summer colour, but don’t forget about your claws.



To get this trend, you’ll need your favourite Barbie pink shade (we’re majorly into OPI La Paz-itively Hot and essie Mod Square) . Feel free to mess around with designs, too — we love these swirl stickers and these fun decals.

Quiet Luxury

Sofia Richie — Photos: Instagram/@sofiarichiegrainge

If you love everything Sophia Richie does, you’re probably all about the ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend. One of the best things about it is how effortless it is — yep, even the nail art (or lack thereof), is easy, breezy, and chic.

To achieve the look at home, you’ll want to go with either a clear polish or something sheer, like essie Vanity Fairest.

Blueberry Milk

Zendaya attend the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. — Photo: Jerome Dominé/ABACAPRESS.COM

Pastels are always fan faves in the warmer months, but this summer, baby blue nails are having a moment. No, they’re not new, but they are hot. You can rock them on short nails or lengthy acrylics — or, you can take things to the next level and do a blueberry milk tip on your French mani.

To embrace this nail trend, you’ll need one thing: a baby blue polish. We recommend OPI Mexico City Move-mint, OPI It’s A Boy, essie Bikini So Teeny, or Wet n Wild Putting On Airs.

Neon

Hailey Bieber — Instagram/@haileybieber

If you love all things bold and bright, the neon trend will be right up your alley. From two-tone designs to tie-dye looks to plain and simple one-colour manis, people are doing it all and more this summer.

For this look you can go with a bright neon gel polish or grab some neon press-on nails (these ones also suit the Barbiecore trend!) if you don’t want to do the painting yourself.

P.s. If you’re using gel polish, remember to order an LED light to cure your manicure.