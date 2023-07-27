Tori Kelly’s health is on the up following a hospitalization reported on Monday.

The Grammy winner, 30, who was hospitalized after falling unconscious due to severe blood clots, broke her silence with a handwritten letter to her concerned fans via Twitter and Instagram on Thursday.

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” the vulnerable note began. “it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

The “I Was Made For Loving You” songstress shared that her condition has greatly improved, adding: “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.”

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me,” she included.

Kelly captioned the letter with a Bible verse: “deuteronomy 31:8”, which reads: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Despite her shocking health scare, the singer-songwriter confirmed that she’ll still be releasing her EP Tori on Friday.

“Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!” exclaimed Kelly.

Celeb supporters flooded in the comments, with Swedish popstar Zara Larsson writing: “Thinking of you!! Get better ❤️❤️❤️,” and Sesame Stree’s Elmo even chimed in: “Get well soon, Miss. Tori! Elmo loves you. ❤️”