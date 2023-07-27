It was the court case that caught the attention of the entertainment world.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s heavily reported on and contentious court trial is becoming a Netflix documentary series, “Depp vs. Heard”, and the trailer dropped on Wednesday.

If you somehow missed one of the most highly covered courtroom battles in recent memory, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued his ex-wife, Heard, for $50 million in defamatory damages after she penned a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, labelling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Creates Debut Self-Portrait In ‘Dark’ And ‘Confusing’ Time

The trailer shows the doc heavily focusing on social media’s influence during the lawsuit, which saw millions of people covering the legal battle from their homes via live streams and TikTok, and its impact on society and the legal outcome.

Despite never mentioning anyone by name, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard was alluding to her relationship with the actor and diminished his opportunities for work in Hollywood due to reputational damage.

Depp denied all accusations of abuse and Heard found herself in the spotlight for allegations of violence during the relationship throughout the trial.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Is ‘Feeling At Peace’ in Spain With Daughter 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial, Source Says

By the end of the legal battle, the jury rewarded Depp with $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages. In contrast, Heard only took home $2 million in punitive damages, making Depp the courtroom winner.

Netflix’s description for the docu-series promises to show “both testimonies side-by-side for the first time” and devotes itself to “question the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”

“Depp v. Heard” will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 16.