Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party held at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London.

Mick Jagger is one of the biggest rock stars out there, so it’s no surprise he had quite the guest list for his 80th birthday party on Wednesday.

The Rolling Stones frontman was all smiles as he was pictured at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London.

The likes of Lenny Kravitz were among guests, with there even being a surprise appearance from Leonardo DiCaprio, the Daily Mail reported.

Lenny Kravitz seen leaving Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday party at Embargo Nightclub in London. — Backgrid

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party held at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London. — Backgrid

READ MORE: Keith Richards Wishes Mick Jagger A Happy 80th Birthday With Piano Tribute, Jokes ‘Let Me Know What It’s Like’

The “Titanic” actor was snapped arriving with a black baseball cap pulled over his face.

Jagger — who was joined by his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick at the party — looked dapper for the occasion, donning a dark green suit and polka dot shirt.

READ MORE: Mick Jagger Poses With 36-Year-Old Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Theatre At American Ballet Opening

The musician’s daughter Georgia May Jagger and her mom Jerry Hall were also in attendance at the star-studded bash.

Jagger made sure to thank fans and well-wishers for their birthday messages on Wednesday by sharing a special snap.

He posted: