Football star Travis Kelce didn’t get his chance to “Speak Now” with Taylor Swift while attending her Eras Tour.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, revealed on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce”, that he attempted to chat with the pop music megastar, 33, but his plan was foiled when he wasn’t allowed backstage during a stop on her massively successful stadium tour.

His status as a Super Bowl winner didn’t earn him any special access, as he shared that Swift allegedly doesn’t speak with anyone before or after the show to “save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings” throughout the spectacle.

Kelce confessed that he was “disappointed” and “a little butthurt” that his attempts to personally gift Swift a friendship bracelet backstage were halted: “I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW! Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

The Ohio native, who hosts his podcast with his fellow NFL-playing brother Jason, jokingly told listeners he took the whole situation “personal.”