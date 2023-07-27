Rauw Alejandro shot down cheating claims as he released a statement following his recent split from Rosalía.

It was revealed earlier this week that the pair — who announced their engagement in their “BESO” music video back in March — had ended their relationship after three years together.

After noticing false rumours online, Alejandro took to Twitter to have his say.

He wrote in the message translated from Spanish, “Throughout all these years, you’ve been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner,” Billboard reported.

“I never thought I’d be in a position where I’d have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life.”

Alejandro continued, “Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement.

“There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I’m taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there.”

Billboard claimed earlier this year that the stars had met at a Las Vegas hotel lounge during the 2019 Latin Grammys after months of messaging each other on Instagram.

People confirmed the couple had split earlier this week, with sources telling the mag that “despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.”

The former lovebirds were first romantically linked in August 2021, before they went public with their romance on social media the following month.