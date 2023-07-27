Bill Gates is no stranger to cannabis.

This week, the philanthropist and Microsoft founder launched his new podcast “Unconfuse Me”, and welcomed guests Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller.

Much of the conversation was about Rogen and Miller’s work raising awareness around Alzheimer’s disease, but given Rogen’s affection for marijuana, that topic, of course, had to come up, with Gates sharing the story of his first experience smoking weed.

“The impression of every stoner was that they’re like a lazy loser, and I was anything but a lazy loser — I was like creating a prolific career at the time when all I would do was smoke weed all day every day, which is all I still do,” Rogen, who has his own cannabis company, Houseplant, said of his experience with the drug.

Miller explained that she sees a neurologist, and that both she and her husband are open with their doctors about their use of cannabis, revealing that “no one” in the medical community has ever told them the drug is bad for the health of their brains.

Some doctors have even speculated that marijuana might help to boost hunger, relieve stress and and help prevent Alzheimer’s.

“It’s not federally legal, so there isn’t money to fund research,” Miller explained.

Gates then had to share his own story about smoking weed for the first time in high school, recalling that at the time it was a “rebellious” but very popular thing to do.

“In school out of the, say 105 people in my class I think, there were three or four who didn’t smoke,” he recalled. “Because it was kind of a, ‘Hey, I’m an adult! Hey I can break the rules!’ But I will say, sometimes it’s like, I guess I’m doing this to be cool. It wasn’t so much smoking for pot’s sake.”