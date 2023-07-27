Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Music will keep them together.

Cardi B and Offset are teaming up for a new track dropping on Friday, “Jealousy”.

On Wednesday, the hip-hop-heavy couple teased the collab on their separate Instagram accounts with a pic of the single’s cover art.

The single art features a comical photo of the “WAP” singer, 30, turning away from her husband, 31, while shoving her incredibly manicured, pink and lengthy nails against his face while he leans against a vintage vehicle.

READ MORE: Cardi B Opens Up About Food, Family & More

“Jealousy out Friday … Link in bio,” Cardi simply shared, while Offset excitedly captioned his post: “Let’s talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!”

Their latest collab is coming out hot off rumours that their marriage is on the rocks due to a cheating allegation against Cardi, though she has vehemently denied all accusations of infidelity.

The drama between Cardi and Offset unfolded on social media when Offset posted a now-deleted Instagram Story with cryptic words in June.

READ MORE: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday

In response, Cardi teased the situation on Twitter with a song lyric from Keyshia Cole’s track “I Should Have Cheated”.

Despite the tiff, sources suggest they’ve worked it out as they often do, and clearly so as they gear up to release “Jealousy”, which hits streaming platforms on Friday, July 28.