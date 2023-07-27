Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner is revealing the meaning behind her 1-year-old son Aire’s name.

The beauty mogul spoke out about why she called the little one Aire during Thursday’s season finale of “The Kardashians”.

She’d previously named her youngest child Wolf, before she decided against that. However, the name is still associated with an animal.

Jenner shared that Aire means “Lion of God” in Hebrew, Page Six reported.

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning,” Jenner told her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

She added, “And I like [that] it’s a Hebrew name.”

Photo: Instagram/ KylieJenner

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2, 2022, before revealing the following month that they were changing his name.

She revealed they’d decided on the name Aire for the little one in January of this year.

Jenner said of changing his name from Wolf, “That [second] night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?’

“It wasn’t even on the list.”

The reality TV star blamed “raging” postpartum hormones for her first name decision, saying, “That took me out. It was like, ‘I’m too emotional. He’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him.’”

Almost six months after she confirmed the name change on Instagram, People reported she’d officially filed to have her son’s moniker legally changed on June 22.

Jenner and Scott also share daughter Stormi, 5.