That’s no way for a Queen to be treated.

A clip of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, 41, continuously signalling her stage crew to turn the fan on during her Renaissance World Tour is making rounds on TikTok.

The heated clip, shared on Monday and has already garnered 2 million views, shows the “Crazy In Love” songbird fanning herself while performing her single “1+1” from her 2011 album 4.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson After 8 Years Of Marriage

Frustration increases as she repeatedly gestures for her production crew to turn the fan on to no avail until she eventually outright sings into the mic, maintaining the track’s melody: “Turn the fan on.”

Following the onstage ordeal, the “Single Ladies” chart-topper gave an “OK” hand symbol, proving her efforts paid off, though she didn’t look too impressed.

“How do they always seem not to be paying attention to her? What do they be doing?” pondered one fan, while another praised Bey’s sense of humour: “Bruh Beyoncé is too damn funny 😭😂. The crew this year really pissing her off. They enjoying the show too much”.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Releasing New Perfume Which Starts Shipping In November

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Bey’s first time waiting for a crew member to keep the show rolling.

At a tour stop in Amsterdam in June, the “Break My Soul” singer was stuck on a crystal horse prop for a few minutes, waiting for crew members to help her dismount.