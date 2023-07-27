Lionel Messi walks onto the field with Asahd Khaled, the son of DJ Khaled

Lionel Messi is proving he’s great with kids.

On Tuesday, the soccer superstar played his second game with Inter Miami CF, and he walked out onto the field with young Asahd Khaled, the son of DJ Khaled.

Asahd was there as the mascot for the game, but he became overwhelmed and began to tear up while standing in front of Messi and the team lineup.

Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky/CP Images

It appeared that the noise and drama of the DRV PNK Stadium greeting Messi was a bit too much for the 7-year-old to take.

But Messi quickly took note of what was going on and made sure to check on Asahd, giving him comfort before making sure he was okay.

Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky/CP Images

Asahd gave Messi a thumbs up and got himself back together.

On Instagram, DJ Khaled shared a video of Messi walking out onto the field with his son, writing, “I’m so proud of my son @asahdkhaled bless 🆙 @leomessi !!!!”

The clip featured Asahd meeting Messi, and walking out with the player while his dad proudly cheered him on from the crowd.

Khaled also shared a photo of himself with the soccer legend.