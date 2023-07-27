Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A new glimpse at Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as the legendary Von Erich brothers in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”, has dropped.

Tweeted out by film studio A24’s official account, the pic shows Efron, 35, and White, 32, rocking shaggy, mullet-esque hair while posing with their fellow co-stars and Von Erich brothers, Harris Dickinson and Holt McCallany, in the character’s native Denton, Texas.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Reaches New Heights In First Official Wrestling Photo From ‘The Iron Claw’

Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star as the Von Erichs in Sean Durkin’s THE IRON CLAW. In theaters everywhere this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rVcWxYEOQ0 — A24 (@A24) July 27, 2023

The film, set for a Christmas release, depicts the iconic story of one of pro wrestling’s most iconic trailblazers: the Von Erich dynasty.

Set in the 1960s, the six Von Erich brothers, Jack, David, Kevin, Kerry, Mike and Chris, were six wrestling brothers who made a long-lasting name for themselves in the world of pro wrestling due to their unique skills and charisma in the ring.

READ MORE: Wrestler Kevin Von Erich Praises Zac Efron’s ‘Iron Claw’ Portrayal Of Him: ‘He Looks Really Good’

Efron will play Kevin Von Erich, White will be Kerry Von Erich, Dickinson as David Von Erich, McCallany as Fritz, Maura Tierney as their mom Doris and Lily James as Kevin’s wife, Pam.

Helmed by acclaimed director Sean Durkin, “The Iron Claw” will depict their rise to American superstardom and the heartbreaking tragedy that struck their brotherhood and family.

“The Iron Claw” will burst into theatres on December 22.